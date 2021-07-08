Maine Governor Vetoes Closure of State’s Only Juvenile Lockup

Gov. Kate Brown is on track to spend more than $100,000 in taxpayer funds for one of her longtime advisers to serve as a part-time political consultant. Under an arrangement dating back to early 2020, Brown hired her former communications director Chris Pair through a no-bid state contract at a rate of $6,500 a month to attend weekly meetings of the Western Governors Association on expanding electric vehicle infrastructure, the governor’s signature initiative during her time as chair of the group. So far the state has paid Pair $91,000 under the contract, according to the governor’s press secretary.