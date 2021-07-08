Stanley Cup to Tom Brady: Don't throw me like the Super Bowl trophy

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers spent Tuesday at the White House with President Joe Biden, further celebrating the second Lombardi Trophy in the franchise’s history. While Brady spent a bit of that time joking with Biden and getting off a few well-timed shots at a certain former President, one can imagine Brady thinking about the well-timed throws he’ll be making to his army of receivers in 2021. And here’s the potentially great news for the Bucs and their fans: Brady could well be even better in 2021 than he was in 2020, when he completed (including the postseason) 482 of 748 attempts for 5,694 yards, 3,327 air yards, 50 touchdowns, 15 interceptions, a passer rating of 101.4, an EPA of 107.43, and a Positive Play Rate of 50.2%.