Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Stanley Cup to Tom Brady: Don't throw me like the Super Bowl trophy

By admin
mountain-topmedia.com
 15 days ago

Tom Brady is no stranger to celebrating championships. The city of Tampa is, too, since the Tampa Bay Lightning have won consecutive Stanley Cups. But the Cup doesn’t want any shenanigans like Brady pulled at the Super Bowl celebration.

mountain-topmedia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shenanigans#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPopculture

Deion Sanders Has One Word to Describe Aaron Rodgers Drama With Packers

Deion Sanders only has one word to describe the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The Pro Football Hall of Famer and the Jackson state coach appeared on NFL Total Access recently and what's going on with Rodgers and other quarterbacks in the league has to do with Tom Brady.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Tom Brady Responds To LeBron James Saying He’s Not “The GOAT”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a lot to say during his appearance on HBO’s The Shop. One of the topics he discussed was whether football players can be included in the conversation for greatest athlete of all time. The reason that question came up is because LeBron James...
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Tom Brady sits on a throne of lies

Tom Brady sits on a GOAT QB throne of lies. But instead of smelling of beef and cheese, the Patriots-turned-Buccaneers leader stinks of TB12-branded electrolytes and avocado, with the fragrance of Lombardi Trophy Tiffany sterling silver mixed in for good measure. In case you missed it, Brady revealed recently on...
NFLUSA Today

Peyton Manning's mom prevented Tom Brady from winning more Super Bowls

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has won seven Super Bowls in his career, more than any other QB in NFL history. If not for Olivia Manning, Brady would have even more rings — according to her son, Peyton. While promoting “The Match” last week, Manning suggested that Brady would...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Troy Aikman has must-read take on Tom Brady comments

Troy Aikman had a must-read opinion about Tom Brady’s comments regarding offseason workouts. In May, Brady reportedly spoke out against the NFL’s offseason programs. He reportedly encouraged his fellow players to seek modified offseason workout programs. Brady arguing for lesser offseason requirements and workouts seemed somewhat strange given how industrious...
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Was Joe Montana Better than Tom Brady?

It's hardly a debate anymore. Almost everyone agrees Tom Brady has surpassed Joe Montana as the greatest quarterback of all time. And the reason is obvious: Brady has won seven Super Bowls and Montana won "only" four. And Brady could win more. He's 44, he's coming off a Super Bowl victory and he's on the best team in the NFC. He has without a doubt the greatest resume of all time and it's not close.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Tom Brady trying to pull a fast one on the NFL

Tom Brady hasn’t changed since joining the Buccaneers. Tom Brady is still exactly who he has always been since joining the Buccaneers; the biggest thing that has changed has been his ability to voice his opinions. From increased profanity to a slightly sillier disposition during interviews, Tom is showing himself in a new light. However, he is still the exact same competitor that he has always been.
NFLKXLY

Tom Brady owes it to family to retire

Tom Brady says he owes it to his family to retire. The 43-year-old NFL star admitted that his wife Gisele Bündchen, their children Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, eight, and his son John “Jack” Edward, 13, with ex Bridget Moynahan, have made a lot of “sacrifices” for him to continue his career and he said he will consider quitting football when he turns 45.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Bucs Could Face Major Punishment From The NFL

The NFL world learned last week that Tom Brady played the entire 2020-21 season with a torn MCL. Talk about a legend. Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, they could face a massive punishment from the NFL for keeping the injury a secret. The Bucs never listed Brady on their injury report...
NFLCBS Sports

Tom Brady gets warning from Patriots' Byron Cowart: 'We ain't welcoming him, he's like any opponent'

Tom Brady continues to add to his illustrious NFL legacy, even when he's on a bum leg, i.e., a torn MCL. The five-time and currently reigning Super Bowl MVP is riding high after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their first Lombardi Trophy in roughly two decades, taking just one season to achieve that goal after parting ways with the New England Patriots last offseason. Brady's free agency decision in 2020 was one of the biggest headlines in the history of the sport, considering he spent 20 seasons with the Patriots and constructed a first-ballot Hall of Fame caliber career with them -- setting the stage for an eventual return, but on the other sideline.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why Tom Brady could be even better with the Buccaneers in 2021

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers spent Tuesday at the White House with President Joe Biden, further celebrating the second Lombardi Trophy in the franchise’s history. While Brady spent a bit of that time joking with Biden and getting off a few well-timed shots at a certain former President, one can imagine Brady thinking about the well-timed throws he’ll be making to his army of receivers in 2021. And here’s the potentially great news for the Bucs and their fans: Brady could well be even better in 2021 than he was in 2020, when he completed (including the postseason) 482 of 748 attempts for 5,694 yards, 3,327 air yards, 50 touchdowns, 15 interceptions, a passer rating of 101.4, an EPA of 107.43, and a Positive Play Rate of 50.2%.
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

Tom Brady Explains Why The Majority Of NFL Teams Are Stupid

After dominating the NFL for 20 years, it's hard to imagine a league without Tom Brady in it. As a member of the New England Patriots, Brady was a villain of sorts. While paired up with Bill Belichick, it was hard to root for Brady if you were outside of the state of Massachusetts. This is because the Patriots were so dominant that they became unlikeable. Add a bunch of cheating scandals into the mix and you have a franchise that is cartoonishly evil.

Comments / 0

Community Policy