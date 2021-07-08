Überrito Fresh Mex Launches Ambitious Franchise Expansion Plan

HOUSTON (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. On Durham Drive in the heart of Houston’s Durham Park neighborhood, stands an old wood paneled building with a covered patio and tin roof overhang. There’s a simple spirit to it. Today, it’s gone through some remodeling and upgrades, but atop it all still hangs an iconic Überrito sign. For nearly a decade, this inventive Überrito location has known that when it comes to flavor - fresh, quality ingredients are the building blocks of a great meal. Since day one, this iconic Überrito location has been serving up above-and-beyond authentic Mexican favorites – ultimate fresh-made burritos, tacos, bowls, salads, and nachos to guests of all ages who consider Überrito their quintessential and authentic fast casual Mexican spot.