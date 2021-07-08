Cardone Enterprises Partners With CILA Labs To Support Tech Startups With Launch Of 10X Incubator

Silicon Valley is famously the birthplace of the technology and brands that are fused into our everyday lives. It's where good ideas rapidly become products and services used by billions of people every day. Most people know that Silicon Valley is home to the most well-funded venture capital firms that can scale up a business with an endless supply of cash. What most people don't know is that there is a growth strategy that entrepreneurs use in this tech hub to go from an idea to a massive valuation at break-neck speed.