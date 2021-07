Today in not especially uplifting news, we’re sorry to report that people tend to get sadder and less confident as their romantic relationships progress. And while such is the case for all people, it’s especially common for women and those who are married.A recent report titled “Subjective well-being across partnerships,” published in the June 2021 issue of the Journal of Family Psychology, found that while people of all genders tend to get more depressed as their romantic relationships progress, women continually reported doing much worse than their male counterparts in terms of mental well-being — primarily those in heterosexual...