The St. Louis Cardinals depleted pitching staff has been carried by veterans in recent weeks. Adam Wainwright has been dependable all season, Kwang-Hyun Kim has been really good since returning from injury, and even Wade LeBlanc has helped hold down the fort. Additionally, Carlos Martinez looked to be turning his season around before his season-ending injury. While the pitching situation is far from ideal considering all the injuries to the staff, the veterans on the team have done a good job of stabilizing the rotation.