The three major branches of the criminal justice system are made up of law enforcement agencies, the court system and corrections organizations. Law enforcement agencies are on the front lines, working to respond to emergencies and keep communities safe. The court system convicts or acquits defendants and sees that justice is carried out. The corrections branch can be thought of as an administrative branch as it implements the orders of the court system, such as carrying out prison sentences. If you earn a degree in criminal justice studies, you may be qualified to pursue a career in one of these branches.