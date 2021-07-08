Cancel
Apple AirPort Time Capsules at Risk of Drive Failure

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReports from experts have uncovered a design flaw that could lead to a part within the fifth generation Apple AirPort Time Capsule breaking and putting user data at risk. The flaw in the AirPort Time Capsule’s internal design was discovered by Datenrettung Berlin, a German data recovery company. According to 9To5Mac, though Apple discontinued its AirPort Time Capsule in 2018, many Mac users continue to use it as a way to safely back up their data. Unfortunately, based on these new reports, that data could now be at risk.

