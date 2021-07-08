Cancel
WSOC Charlotte

Rounding up the latest restaurant openings, closures across the Charlotte area

By Charlotte Business Journal
 13 days ago
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s ever-evolving restaurant scene saw more change in June, as the owners of a couple of longtime local staples made the decision to close for good while new establishments disclosed plans of entering the market.

[‘We can’t make it make sense anymore’: Earl’s Grocery to close in Elizabeth]

Among the most bemoaned closures was that of Price’s Chicken Coop, which shuttered its South End location on June 19 after 59 years in business — a decision tied to labor and coin shortages and rising food costs, owner Steven Price told CBJ last month.

In addition, Libretto’s Pizzeria closed its Montford Park location in June, although the space at 1600 E. Woodlawn Road has already been snapped up by another pizza concept.

Alongside those closures, a batch of new dining and drinking establishments have opened or are in the works across the Charlotte area.

That includes, to name a couple, Asheville-based Early Girl Eatery’s plans for its first Charlotte location in South End and upscale New York City seafood restaurant Limani bringing its fare to SouthPark.

See the full roundup here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

