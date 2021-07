CM Punk has reportedly had talks with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and could be returning to professional wrestling after leaving WWE seven years ago. First reported by Fightful Select through their Patreon subscription, Punk has had “ongoing conversations” with AEW. Cultaholic notes from the report that there’s no confirmation about an official deal being made and, “Other companies are also reportedly interested in signing Punk as an in-ring performer but no ‘specific offers or overtures’ have been made. WWE management also believe Punk is AEW bound.”