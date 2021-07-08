Cancel
Environment

Air Pollution Reduces Trust In Others

By Reviewed by Lybi Ma
psychologytoday.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new three-part study shows that air pollution reduces our level of trust in others. Participants presented with landscape photos of polluted skies reported less social trust than those presented with clear skies. "Big data" collected from social media platforms showed that fewer positive emotions were expressed during polluted days.

