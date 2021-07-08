Evil Renewed for Season 3 by Paramount+
After moving from CBS to Paramount+ for its second season, Evil is proving to be a pretty substantial hit on its new streaming platform. The acclaimed horror series just launched its second season on Paramount+ a couple of weeks ago and the change in platform is paying dividends already. On Thursday, CBS Studios and Paramount+ announced that Evil has been renewed for a third season, which will be written exclusively for the streaming service.comicbook.com
