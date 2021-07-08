Evil Renewed for Season 3 by Paramount+

One canceled ABC show might have found a second lease on life with streaming. Back in May, the network decided to pull the plug on Rebel, but the show is now streaming on IMDb TV. Amazon runs that platform and it’s completely free to watch right now. ABC Signature formed a partnership with the platform according to Deadline and there could be a second season coming if fans stream the first salvo of episodes in big enough numbers. Katey Sagal has to be ecstatic to hear this news seeing as how she’s the lead actress. This is a new occurrence in the streaming landscape as smaller platforms jockey for offerings with an underserved fanbase. Each one of these services need content in a big way. This is an easy way to generate some buzz and profit for everyone involved. Even the fans win as their favorite shows are brought back from the brink. Here’s how ABC described Rebel if you’ve never heard of it before.