Patrick Mahomes reveals how his surgically repaired toe is doing and one thing different about this offseason

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes caused a little bit of panic in Kansas City back in April when he was spotted wearing a walking boot on his foot. The walking boot got a lot of people wondering about his health and whether his surgically repaired toe would be fully healed in time for the start of the 2021 season. It appears the answer to that question is yes and we know that because Mahomes gave up an update on his toe during an interview with NFL Network on Thursday.