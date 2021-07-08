New The Walking Dead Final Season Trailer Teaser Offers Up Big Reveals

A new teaser for The Walking Dead season 11 promises "11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11." The new teaser is a 15-second sizzle reel played at high speed - but within the flurry of new footage are some tantalizing reveals, indeed. This newest teaser seems to focus on the group of survivors that set out to help Eugene (including Princess, Yumiko, and Ezekiel), and their continuing story after being imprisoned and questioned by the mysterious masked soldier group that's been seen operating all around The Walking Dead Universe. Take a look at the new The Walking Dead final season teaser, below!