AP source: Winger Vladimir Tarasenko asks Blues for trade

wcn247.com
 13 days ago

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Vladimir Tarasenko has asked the St. Louis Blues for a trade. Tarasenko has been in and out of the lineup with shoulder injuries for the past three years. The Russian winger who helped the Blues win the Stanley Cup in 2019 has two years left on his contract at a salary-cap hit of $7.5 million. Tarasenko is a five-time 30-goal scorer. He has just seven in 34 games the past two seasons. The Blues declined comment when asked about Tarasenko's trade request.

