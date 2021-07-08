Disaster Zone Approved in Last Month’s Southern Indiana Floods
(WASHINGTON, D.C.) – Residents of Bloomington, Madison and the surrounding area are eligible for federal disaster loans for damage from last month’s floods. The Small Business Administration has approved a disaster declaration for 13 southern Indiana counties from Martinsville to the Kentucky border. The SBA will open temporary outreach centers in Bloomington and Madison on Friday to help businesses, homeowners and nonprofits with the application process.www.wibc.com
