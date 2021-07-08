Remember when Grace McDonald Dodged Murder Charges?

It’s not a cold case but I do think about it fairly often. Back in March of 2016, the adopted son of Gregg and Jana McDonald walked into their bedroom as they slept and shot them. According to a psychological evaluation of Gabe McDonald, who was 17 at the time of the incident, the night of the shooting he went into his parents bedroom and watched them for about 30 minutes as they slept. He then went into his sisters bedroom (who is also adopted) and asked her to come into their parents bedroom with him. He allegedly told her he was going to shoot their parents. She declined and told him to go back to sleep. He then went back into his adoptive parents bedroom and shot Gregg first and then Jana as she awoke from the sounds of the gunshot.