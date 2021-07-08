Cancel
Public Safety

Remember when Grace McDonald Dodged Murder Charges?

By Tawny The Rock Chick
KBAT 99.9
KBAT 99.9
 14 days ago
It’s not a cold case but I do think about it fairly often. Back in March of 2016, the adopted son of Gregg and Jana McDonald walked into their bedroom as they slept and shot them. According to a psychological evaluation of Gabe McDonald, who was 17 at the time of the incident, the night of the shooting he went into his parents bedroom and watched them for about 30 minutes as they slept. He then went into his sisters bedroom (who is also adopted) and asked her to come into their parents bedroom with him. He allegedly told her he was going to shoot their parents. She declined and told him to go back to sleep. He then went back into his adoptive parents bedroom and shot Gregg first and then Jana as she awoke from the sounds of the gunshot.

KBAT 99.9

KBAT 99.9

Midland, TX
KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

