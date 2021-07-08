Cancel
Exclusive EP Stream: Scattered Storm – ‘Oblivion’

By Zenae Zukowski
metalinsider.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScattered Storm (Pissing Razors), are gearing up for their debut EP, Oblivion, out tomorrow via Blood Blast Distribution powered by Nuclear Blast. Today (8th), the El Paso, TX metal outfit has teamed up with Metal Insider for an exclusive steam of the primitive yet futuristic EP. For those who enjoy Meshuggah and Tesseract will want to give Oblivion a listen. The EP was mixed by Jay Arriaga (drums/keyboards/samples) and mastered by Alan Wallace (Eminence) and it will take listeners on a fantasy world journey. Overall, the music explores darkness in various situations from social to personal with a heavy and atmospheric execution.

