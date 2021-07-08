U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan hears about labor shortage in visit to Berks County business
There's plenty of work to do at Morgan Truck Body, but simply not enough people to do it. "I hired more than 100 people at this plant alone through the first half of this year, and if I had 100 people lined up outside right now I would hire them," Michael Crane, president of the Caernarvon Township-based business, told congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan during a visit to the facility Thursday.www.thereporteronline.com
