Now through September 30th, Michigan Secretary of State branches across the state will extend their hours for Michiganders. The extended hours are to help with clearing out the the backlog and shorten lines at the branches caused by the pandemic. Beginning yesterday, July 19th and lasting through the end of September, branches will stay open one hour later each day. The extra hour of service will provide around 120,000 additional appointments between now and September 30th. Check out the new hours below.