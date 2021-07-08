Gulf Shores City Schools announces new parental leave policy
GULF SHORES, Ala. --The Gulf Shores City Board of Education is pleased to announce a revision to the employee leave policy to add parental leave for all full-time employees. Dr. Matt Akin, Superintendent of Gulf Shores City Schools, will recommend to the Gulf Shores Board of Education Thursday night that the board approve a revised employee leave policy that adds paid parental leave for all full-time employees.www.fox10tv.com
