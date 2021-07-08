Cancel
Tucson, AZ

NewsNet Daily Digest - July 8, 2021

Posted by 
 13 days ago

Tucson NewsNet Daily Digest - A Service of the City of Tucson

CITY EMBARKS ON ZERO WASTE PATH / LOS REALES LANDFILL RENAMED LOS REALES SUSTAINABILITY CAMPUS - Mayor and Council approved the name change of the City's regional landfill at yesterday's Study Session meeting. This change is a part of a larger planning effort to achieve waste reduction goals that were established by Mayor & Council in their Climate Emergency Declaration. The Declaration committed the City of Tucson to reach carbon neutrality by 2030 and to become a Zero Waste City by 2050, with an intermediate 50% diversion goal by 2030. "To become a Zero Waste city, we must fundamentally change the way we view waste—from a liability to an asset,” said Mayor Romero. "Through the Los Reales Sustainability Campus initiative, we are thinking outside-of-the-box to transform Los Reales from merely being a landfill to a sustainable space - illustrating our city’s commitment to climate action." The name change acknowledges catalytic operational changes that will occur at the campus to move it towards achieving zero waste which will include space to allow solid waste/resource management companies to co-locate on site, space for a city tree nursery to help supply the Tucson Million Trees campaign, installation of solar panels, and ensuring a

500 ft. buffer between the campus and adjacent properties. Learn more by clicking the links below.

MOVE TUCSON FINAL PHASE - The City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility (DTM) is seeking public comment on Move Tucson, the city’s long-range transportation plan project list. The project list was developed over the last 18 months based on community input and a comprehensive analysis of transportation needs in the city. To date, over 5,000 Tucsonans have participated in the Move Tucson planning effort. The focus of the Move Tucson project list is to make the transportation system safer, provide more transportation choices, and preserve the city’s existing infrastructure. Residents can review the full project list and provide their input now through August 1. DTM will also be holding two virtual town halls allowing the community to participate and hear from the project team.

Move Tucson Feedback - https://movetucson.org/voh-improvements/

News Release and Meeting Information - https://www.tucsonaz.gov/tdot/news/move-tucson-final-phase

TUCSON POLICE DEPARTMENT PARTNERS WITH GAP MINISTRIES FOR "UNPLUG & PLAY" TOY GIVEAWAYS -  The Tucson Police Department (TPD), in partnership with GAP Ministries, will be holding two free "Unplug & Play" drive-up toy giveaways for local children. The events are being made possible through a donation from the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, in partnership with Good360, which partners with socially responsible companies to source needed goods and distributes them to nonprofits. The first event, sponsored by TPD Midtown Division, will be held this Saturday, July 10, beginning at 10 a.m. in the Hi Corbett Field parking lot, 700 S. Randolph Way. The second event, sponsored by TPD Southside Division, will be held July 17, beginning at 9 a.m. in the Geico parking lot, 3050 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Both events will run from their start times until the available toys are all given away. “We know kids this year have struggled more than usual. We wanted to be able to bring some joy to their lives during this hot summer,” said Margo Susco, Tucson Police Department Community Engagement Coordinator. Between the two Unplug & Play events, 12,000 toys will be made available to approximately 4,000 children. For questions, please call (520) 589-8888. 

HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE SHRED EVENT SATURDAY - The City of Tucson's Environmental and General Services Department (EGSD) is hosting its monthly Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Event this Saturday, July 10, from 8 a.m. to noon. Bring HHW, electronic waste, and glass bottles/jars, and the City will recycle them for you for free. You can also bring documents (limit three boxes) for free shredding. The collection event will be at the Eastside Service Center, 7575 E Speedway Boulevard. See the HHW list linked below for details on what to bring. Please do not bring dried paint, empty containers, or CRT monitors. This event happens on the second Saturday of every month in different areas across Tucson. Follow the link below to see the schedule for the event closest to you.

Collection event schedule for 2021 (PDF)

WEEKLY ROAD RACES AND TRACK AND FIELD EVENTS CONTINUE THIS WEEK - Tucson Parks and Recreation continues its annual Summer Road Races and Track and Field competitions. Road Races take place every Thursday, through the month of July at various locations. Upcoming races will take place tonight, July 8, at Lincoln Park, on Thursday, July 15, at Gene C. Reid Park and Thursday, July 22, at Freedom Park. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m., with events starting at 6 p.m. The final Track and Field event will be held Tuesday, July 20, at Palo Verde High School, 1302 S. Avenida Vega. Registration begins at 6:30 p.m., with events starting at 7 p.m. Fees to participate are $3 for youth and $4 for adults 18 and older. Ribbons will be given to the top finishers at each track and field meet and each run. For more information, call (520) 791-4870 or click on the link below.

ABOUT

Tucson is a city in and the county seat of Pima County, Arizona, United States, Tucson is the 33rd largest city and the 58th largest metropolitan area in the United States (2014).

