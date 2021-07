Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Pouring a well-rounded cup of coffee at home is a gift to oneself and a groggy morning that can only lift after a caffeinated buzz. To a novice, it may seem that brewing is a complex undertaking, but watching the bloom rise and the slow drip extract from the beans is a meditation. Just like the ritual of ordering from your favorite barista, making coffee for yourself can forge a smooth, non-oily, flawless cup that welcomes the early hours.