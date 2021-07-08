Cancel
Kansas State

Man dies after rear-end crash in northeast Kansas

By KAKE News
KAKE TV
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBASEHOR, Kan. (KAKE) - A 48-year-old man is dead and a 40-year-old man was hospitalized following a rear-end crash Thursday morning in Leavenworth County. The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of US Highway 24 and 174th Street in Basehor, Kansas, just outside of Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a GMC Sierra truck rear ended a Chevrolet Tracker as the driver was attempting to turn left on 174th Street.

