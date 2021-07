EXIT Festival, which took place over July 8 – 11 in Serbia and welcomed between 42,000 and 48,000 people per day, has reportedly resulted in no mass spread of COVID-19. The scientific study conducted by the Health Centre Novi Sad and the association Project Lab tested 345 attendees, some of which were vaccinated and others who showed a negative test upon entry. According to Pollstar, testing was repeated after seven days, July 15-17, and the results showed no positive coronavirus infections in either group.