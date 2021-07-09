EverCommerce (EVCM) Acquires MDTech

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Metatron (OTC Pink: MRNJ), a mobile and web technology pioneer having developed over 2,000 apps on iTunes and Google Play, is pleased to announce plans to acquire via stock swap Mountain Green Inc., an e-commerce company which generated over four million in sales over the last twelve months. Mountain Green brings to the table its thousands of customers and multiple digital properties along with its marketing savvy. The acquisition of Mountain Green is subject to management approval and is expected to close in third quarter 2021.