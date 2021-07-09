Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

EverCommerce (EVCM) Acquires MDTech

StreetInsider.com
 11 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today EverCommerce Inc. (Nasdaq: EVCM) ("EverCommerce" or the "Company"), a leading service commerce platform, announced it has acquired Medical Design Technologies ("MDTech"), a leading provider of mobile charge capture solutions. Based in Houston, Texas, MDTech provides accurate, efficient, and simple charge capture and analytics solutions to small- and medium-sized practices across 20 different specialties and 29 states.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Design#Health Care#Streetinsider Premium#Evercommerce Inc#Evcm#The Company#Mdtech#Everhealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Software
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

HEPACO Acquires Environmental Management Alternatives (EMA)

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HEPACO, LLC ("HEPACO"), a leading provider of environmental and emergency response services in the Midwestern, Eastern, and Southeastern United States, announced today that it has acquired Environmental Management Alternatives ("EMA" or "the Company"). Terms of the deal were not disclosed. HEPACO is a portfolio company of middle market private equity firm Gryphon Investors, and EMA represents the seventh add-on acquisition HEPACO has completed under Gryphon Investors' ownership.
Technologyinvestorsobserver.com

Zoom Video Communication (ZM) to Acquire Five9 (FIVN)

Zoom Video Communication (ZM) said July 18 that the California-based communications technology firm has entered into an agreement to acquire Five9, Inc (FIVN). Five9 specializes in cloud contact center software. Pre-market this morning, ZM stock lower, trading at $354.87 a share, which is a 1.96% decrease. FIVN shares were higher.
Technologyaithority.com

InterSystems Introduces HealthShare Message Transformation Service as Part of the Amazon HealthLake Launch

Cloud-Based, On-Demand Service Translates Existing Healthcare Data to Comply With hl7® Fhir® Standards. InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability, and speed problems, announced the availability of InterSystems HealthShare Message Transformation Service. Developed for use with Amazon HealthLake, the on-demand service enables healthcare providers, payers, and pharmaceutical companies to convert their existing data formats to FHIR standards to populate Amazon HealthLake and extract the most value from their data.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Trinseo (TSE) to Acquire Aristech Surfaces LLC

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. (NYSE: TSE) announced its entry into an agreement with SK AA Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Falcon Private Holdings, LLC (“Falcon”), to acquire Aristech Surfaces LLC (“Aristech”), a leading North America manufacturer and global provider of polymethyl methacrylates (PMMA) continuous cast and solid surface sheets, serving the wellness, architectural, transportation and industrial markets.
Washington Stategeekwire.com

Providence-backed Kno2 raises $15M for healthcare communication tech

Kno2, a Boise, Idaho-based startup developing ways for healthcare systems to communicate with each other, has raised $15 million in new funding. The Series A funding round was led by Seattle-based Providence Ventures, the investment arm of Providence, the largest health system in Washington state, along with Health Enterprise Partners. Providence Ventures manages about $300 million in venture capital and has backed multiple companies aiming to improve healthcare.
TechnologyStreetInsider.com

Bill.com (BILL) Acquires Invoice2go for $625M

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), announced today it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Invoice2go in a stock and cash transaction valued at approximately $625 million. Invoice2go is a leading, mobile-first accounts receivable (AR) software provider that empowers small businesses and freelancers to grow their client base, manage invoicing and payments, build their brand, and much more. With offices in Sydney, Australia and Palo Alto, California, Invoice2go serves a large global customer base of small businesses.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Novanta (NOVT) to Acquire ATI Industrial Automation for $172M

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq: NOVT) reached an agreement to acquire privately held ATI Industrial Automation ("ATI") for $172 million upfront in cash and additional contingent cash payments associated with 2021 financial performance. In addition, to further incentivize future financial performance, the Company will also grant performance stock units. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.
Businessaithority.com

WhizAI Partners With Snowflake To Combine Augmented Analytics With Scalability And Performance For Life Science Customers

WhizAI, the first and only purpose-built cognitive insights platform for Life Sciences, announced a new partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud Company. “During the past year, Life Sciences clients have aggressively looked to WhizAI to unlock their data to navigate the current crisis and beyond. WhizAI’s differentiated architecture coupled with Snowflake’s flexible compute and storage capabilities will enable our clients with faster access to data-driven insights with unparalleled scalability and performance”
BusinessNew Haven Register

Learning Technologies Group (LTG) to acquire GP Strategies

LONDON (PRWEB) July 16, 2021. Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG), a leader in the high-growth workplace learning and talent industry, has entered into an agreement to acquire GP Strategies for $394 million (£284 million). A significant advance for LTG, the addition of GP Strategies introduces strongly complementary workforce transformation capabilities....
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Scientific Games (SGMS) Proposes to Acquire Remaining 19% of SciPlay (SCPL)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) today announced that it has submitted to the Board of Directors of SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) a proposal for Scientific Games to acquire the remaining 19% equity interest in SciPlay that it does not currently own in an all-stock transaction, following which SciPlay would become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Scientific Games.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Discovery Communications (DISCK) CFO Buys ~$727K in Stock

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCK) (NASDAQ: DISCA) (NASDA: DISKB) CFO, Gunnar Wiedenfels, bought 25,000 shares on 05/24 at $29.09. Wiedenfels bought the 'C' shares 'DISCK'. The CFO owns 75,000 shares direct after the purchase. Shares of the stock...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Metatron, Inc. (MRNJ) Acquires Mountain Green Inc

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Metatron (OTC Pink: MRNJ), a mobile and web technology pioneer having developed over 2,000 apps on iTunes and Google Play, is pleased to announce plans to acquire via stock swap Mountain Green Inc., an e-commerce company which generated over four million in sales over the last twelve months. Mountain Green brings to the table its thousands of customers and multiple digital properties along with its marketing savvy. The acquisition of Mountain Green is subject to management approval and is expected to close in third quarter 2021.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Square (SQ) Acquires Crew

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Square (NYSE: SQ) today announced it has acquired Crew, a frontline employee platform for consolidating and streamlining the day-to-day operations of hourly workforces. Communication is a critical element for...
TechnologyStreetInsider.com

ZoomInfo (ZI) to Acquire Conversation Intelligence Leader Chorus.ai

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced it has agreed to acquire Chorus.ai, a leader in Conversation Intelligence with the industry's most advanced technology.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Motorola Solutions (MSI) to Acquire Openpath

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Openpath Security Inc., a cloud-based mobile access control provider. Motorola Solutions expects to close the transaction by the end of the month. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Acquires Teal Drones

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Teal Drones, a leader in commercial and government unmanned aerial vehicle technology. The all-stock transaction will add Teal Drones to Red Cat's portfolio and strengthen the group's spectrum of offerings across North America.
SoftwareStreetInsider.com

ACV (ACVA) Acquires MAX Digital

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. ACV (Nasdaq: ACVA), the leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial partners, today announced its acquisition of MAX Digital, a pioneer in automotive data and merchandising products and best known for its flagship inventory management system (IMS) platform FirstLook. The transaction is valued at $60 million. MAX Digital's SaaS-based software products enable dealers to accurately price wholesale and retail inventory while maximizing profit on each vehicle sold by leveraging predictive analytics informed by machine learning.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

QAD Inc. (QADB) (QADA) to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo for $2 Billion

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, a leading private equity investment firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sector, in an all-cash transaction with an equity value of approximately $2 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, QAD shareholders will receive $87.50 per share of Class A Common Stock or Class B Common Stock in cash.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Danaher (DHR) To Acquire Aldevron in $9.6 Billion Deal

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) (the "Company") announced today that Danaher has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held Aldevron, for a cash purchase price of approximately $9.6 billion. Danaher expects to finance the acquisition using cash on hand and/or proceeds from the issuance of commercial paper.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

CareMax (CMAX) Soars as Related Cos Acquires a 9% Stake

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Shares of CareMax Inc (NASDAQ: CMAX) are up more than 10% in pre-open Tuesday after the company announced a partnership with Related Cos to develop senior health centers in underserved communities. "At Related, we aspire to innovate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy