Corn is Ahead of Schedule But Moisture Levels Are a Concern

This week's update of the Drought Monitor shows even improvement to Mid-Michigan's drought situation!. The last week has not seen rainfall as consistent as earlier in the month, but we still improved a bit, especially from Thursday morning's rain! Saginaw/Freeland (MBS) and Flint (FNT) did have the year-to-date rainfall departure increase slightly (only by a couple of tenths), but Houghton Lake's (HTL) actually decreased! Like previous weeks, some work is still needed, but nowhere near as much as the peak of the drought in late May. Soil moisture should still be good too given the increased frequency of rain over the last few weeks. The rain picked up last week -- mostly on Thursday -- just helped to keep deficits in-check for the most part.