Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Corn is Ahead of Schedule But Moisture Levels Are a Concern

By Damon Ryan
seehafernews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Knee High By the Fourth of July” is an old adage used by corn farmers to measure their success by Independence Day. Dave Wilfert of Wilfert Farms near Shoto tells us the sweet corn crop is ahead of schedule. “Actually, we’ll probably be starting on sweetcorn in about a week....

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adage#Soil Moisture#Sweet Corn#Independence Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Environment
Related
Saginaw, MIWNEM

UPDATE (July 22): Drought Monitor

This week's update of the Drought Monitor shows even improvement to Mid-Michigan's drought situation!. The last week has not seen rainfall as consistent as earlier in the month, but we still improved a bit, especially from Thursday morning's rain! Saginaw/Freeland (MBS) and Flint (FNT) did have the year-to-date rainfall departure increase slightly (only by a couple of tenths), but Houghton Lake's (HTL) actually decreased! Like previous weeks, some work is still needed, but nowhere near as much as the peak of the drought in late May. Soil moisture should still be good too given the increased frequency of rain over the last few weeks. The rain picked up last week -- mostly on Thursday -- just helped to keep deficits in-check for the most part.
Ames, IAKGLO News

Another heat wave is building during a critical time for corn crops

AMES — The forecast calls for hot — and still hotter — weather for Iowa this week and it’s doing no favors for Iowa’s top crops. Meteorologist Dennis Todey, director of the USDA’s Midwest Climate Hub in Ames, says the average rainfall for late July doesn’t bode well for the soil, which is already suffering under moderate to severe drought over a wide section of the region.
Minnesota Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

72% of Minnesota in drought after weeks of hot, dry weather

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows 72% of Minnesota is currently experiencing severe drought — a big jump from last week, when 52% of the state was considered to be in severe drought. Minnesota Public Radio News reports the news is startling, since at the...
Environmentfarmers-exchange.net

Crops Need Dry Weather, Sunshine

The following is from the Indiana Field Office of USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service for the week ending July 18. Wet weather conditions hindered field activity and caused some damage to crops in low lying areas. Soil moisture levels increased from the previous week, with 96 percent of topsoil moisture reported as adequate or surplus.
Environmentsdpb.org

Hydrologist Says Drought May Lead To Water Supply Issues

Severe drought levels remain relatively stable despite recent rainfall across the state. Mike Gillispie is a hydrologist with the National Weather Service. He says drought conditions are causing record lows for ground water. “The groundwater is getting used up, soil moisture is way behind normal for most areas. So, water...
Maine StateWMTW

Maine farm says recent rain too little, too late for blueberry crop

ARUNDEL, Maine — While this month’s rain has been good for drought conditions in Maine, it might be too little, too late for some farmers. Farms in Maine have experienced moderate to severe drought conditions this year. The owners of Dragonfly Meadow Blueberry Farm in Arundel said because of the...
Environmentthetrumantribune.com

USDA Crop & Weather Report

Dry conditions provided farmers with 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork, during the week ending July 18, according USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Scattered precipitation was reported, but crop conditions remained unchanged or decreased. Field activities for the week included spraying and hay cutting. Topsoil moisture supplies were rated 31% very...
Agriculturehometownstations.com

Sweet corn season officially underway in local area

The sweet corn season has finally arrived in the local area. Swiss Country Market officially put out their sweet corn displays this week in order to officially kick off the season. A variety of sweet corn is available until the end of October. Long ears, short ears, and different colors...
AgricultureMySanAntonio

Torrid weather sets spring wheat for best rally in three years

Spring wheat extended a dazzling rally as a relentless bout of hot, dry weather scorches North American fields. U.S. Department of Agriculture data on Monday showed a further collapse in spring-wheat ratings, which are treading at their worst since 1988. While the variety only accounts for a fraction of world grain output, it adds to weather worries across global growers that are driving a rebound in crop prices.
Industrywisfarmer.com

Moisture levels remain below desirable levels across state

Except for a band of heavy rain that cut across the central part of the state from Tomah to Manitowoc, rainfall was very spotty across the Badger state last week. According to the USDA's Wisconsin Crop Progress and Condition report ending the week of July 18, soil moisture remains below desirable levels for most of the state.
Agriculturemidwestfarmreport.com

Only Winter Wheat Condition Rises

Except for a band of heavy rain extending from around Tomah across the state to around Manitowoc, rainfall was somewhat spotty this past week, and soil moisture remains below desirable levels for much of the state, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Corn is reported 34 percent silking,...
Agriculturestormlakeradio.com

Corn and Soybeans Progressing Ahead of Normal

Precipitation was variable across the state last week, which resulted in 4.3 days suitable for fieldwork statewide as well as in northwest Iowa, according to the USDA Crop Progress Report. There were scattered reports of crop damage due to hail and high winds. Field activities included hauling grain, applying fungicides...
Wisconsin Statewglr.com

Storms begin moving into southern Wisconsin ahead of schedule

The first round of strong storms headed for southern Wisconsin are about an hour ahead of schedule. As of about 11:30 a.m., the line of storms was starting to make its way from Iowa and across the Wisconsin border about an hour earlier than originally anticipated. The updated timing for the storms has the rain arriving in the Platteville area by about 12:30 p.m. and the Madison area at around 2 p.m.
Springfield, ILJournal Gazette and Times Courier

Corn, soybeans ahead of season

SPRINGFIELD — Corn silking reached 50 percent in Illinois Sunday, compared to the five-year average of 45 percent, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Illinois Crop Progress and Condition Report. Corn dough reached 1 percent, matching the five-year average. The corn crop condition in Illinois was rated 2 percent...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn firms for first time in 6 sessions ahead of USDA report

CANBERRA, July 12 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures edged higher on Monday for the first time in six sessions ahead of a widely watched report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), though gains were checked amid forecasts for much-needed rains across the U.S. Midwest. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active...
Environmentmprnews.org

Gauging heat and rain chances into next week

The steamy summer of ‘21 is turning in some impressive weather numbers:. Sixteen days of 90-degree heat at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport so far. Eleven days is the annual average for 90-degree days. Seven days of measurable rainfall at MSP Airport between June 1 and July 21. Eight days of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy