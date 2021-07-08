Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hartford, CT

Nathan Hale statue at Wadsworth in Hartford restored to original shiny bronze

By Susan Dunne, Hartford Courant
Posted by 
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=471aQr_0arLM3EP00
The corroded green and black-streaked statue of Connecticut’s state hero Nathan Hale, which has stood in front of the Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford since 1893, has been cleaned, and now can be seen in its original shiny bronze. Photograph by Sofie Brandt | sbrandt@courant.com Sofie Brandt/The Hartford Courant

The corroded green and black-streaked statue of Connecticut’s state hero Nathan Hale that has stood in front of the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art in Hartford since 1893, has been cleaned and now can be seen in its original shiny bronze.

Casey Mallinckrodt, objects conservator at the Atheneum, said this is possibly the first time the statue, which has endured rain, hail, sleet, snow and increasingly polluted air for 128 years, has been cleaned.

“In the ’30s there is documentation of a correspondence regarding the potential treatment of the statue, but record keeping was very poor at that time, so it may or may not have been treated,” she said.

Enoch Smith Woods designed the statue in 1889 as part of a state-run competition to honor Hale. Woods did not win the contest, but Atheneum trustee James J. Goodwin liked Woods’ design and in 1892 commissioned him to make the 8-foot-tall statue.

The restoration was done by Francis Miller, directing conservator of Conserve ART. The work was financed by a $50,000 grant from the Orange-based Avangrid Foundation .

“It was not severely damaged. It had the usual corrosion that occurs when any bronze object of that age was placed in an outside environment,” Mallinckrodt said.

In addition to the weather, industrialization took its toll on statue of the Coventry native who was executed as a spy at age 21 during the American Revolution in 1776.

“Coal-fired furnaces, manufacturing, building of the highways, that exacerbates it,” she said. “Since the industrial era, there are a lot more chemicals in the atmosphere and in the rain.”

The statue had shifted on its granite base, so now it is bolted down. “There’s a huge amount of vibration on Main Street with the trucks and cars. It was quite close to the edge,” Mallinckrodt said.

The work included adding polymer and wax coatings. “It can be waxed again in five to 10 years. It helps prolong the life. It’s a great solution for protecting the object,” she said.

Susan Dunne can be reached at sdunne@courant.com .

Comments / 0

Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Entertainment
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Hartford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Woods
Person
Nathan Hale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hartford#Avangrid Foundation#Mallinckrodt#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Related
Hartford, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Hartford Stage gets $2 million grant to offset COVID losses, fuel reopening

With more than $8 million in hand to address COVID losses, Hartford Stage is beginning reopening preparations, though the pandemic’s impact will remain. The theater plans to reopen Oct. 14 with a new production of Eugene O’Neill’s classic comedy “Ah, Wilderness!” Sets are already being constructed. The show has been cast and will begin rehearsals in mid-September. A free public Community Open ...
Westfield, MAthewestfieldnews.com

Gen. Shepard statue restored to original glory

WESTFIELD- Residents may notice something different about the Gen. William Shepard statue by Park Square Green after it was restored to its original colors over July 4 weekend. Gordon Ponsford of Ponsford Ltd. out of Atlanta, Georgia came to Westfield this week to restore some of the metal monuments in...
North Haven, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

North Haven retires Native American mascot, avoids forfeiting state money

North Haven on Wednesday became the latest Connecticut town to retire its high school’s Native American mascot, following a unanimous vote from the local board of education. North Haven High School’s “Indians” nickname had come under fire from residents, including Native Americans, who argued it was disrespectful to indigenous groups. “We’re very excited and pretty much elated that they voted ...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

7 things to know about the ambitious $117 billion federal rail plan that would mean more and faster trains in Connecticut

An ambitious $117 billion plan released Wednesday by the Northeast Corridor Commission would speed up rail service in Connecticut and introduce new direct service from Hartford to New York City, provided Congress reaches a deal on a massive infrastructure bill with tens of billions of dollars for rail upgrades. The 15-year plan, called CONNECT NEC 2035, would reduce travel time by 28 minutes ...
Hartford, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Campaign seeking clemency for incarcerated women comes to Capitol

Advocates and families of incarcerated women gathered outside of the state Capitol Building in Hartford on Tuesday to call for the release of female inmates who are eligible and are actively seeking clemency in Connecticut. At the event, a stop on the Clemency Quilts Tour, family and friends shared the names on the quilt, women from York Correctional Facility, the only state prison for females ...
Lyndon, VTCaledonian Record-News

Restored To Its Original Glory: The Inn At Burklyn

BURKE-LYNDON — In 1904, when Elmer Darling had his vision of a grand residence with views of the Darling Ridge begun to be built on the town line of Burke and Lyndon, the Burklyn Hall mansion became a regal fixture on one of the most scenic vistas in all the Northeast Kingdom.
Hartford, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Hartford city council approves waiver that could allow some department heads to live outside the city

Hartford is relaxing its residency requirement for certain department heads, adopting a new policy that could widen the hiring pool for positions the Bronin administration has previously struggled to fill with city residents. Under the ordinance, which the city council approved Monday, the mayor can ask the council to waive the city’s residency requirement for the heads of four city ...
Farmington, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Live music, with controlled decibel level, gets approval at Pomona Pete’s in Farmington

Neighbors who live near Pomona Pete’s in Unionville don’t have a whole lotta love for the restaurant’s outdoor live music nights. But those nights will continue, after a town zoning board hearing on Monday that concluded with a vote to allow Pomona Pete’s to bring in live bands on Saturdays from 4 to 7 p.m. Weekly outdoor music nights — mainly featuring classic rock combos and solo artists — ...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate reaches highest level since late May as Delta variant takes hold

Connecticut on Wednesday reported its highest COVID-19 positivity rate since late May, as the highly contagious Delta variant takes hold in the state. Gov. Ned Lamont announced 141 new COVID-19 cases out of 11,030 tests, for a positivity rate of 1.28% — highest in a single day since May 25. The state’s seven-day positivity rate now stands at 0.86%, its highest since June 6. Connecticut has ...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Miss Connecticut to hold event in Enfield

Miss Connecticut Sapna Raghavan will be hosting a wine and cheese tasting event, on July 24, at Enfield’s R. Dee Winery. Raghavan, an Ellington native, said she’s thrilled to be working with the winery, owned by Mark and Michele McAuliffe. Michael McManus, Michele’s brother, owns the Powder Hollow Brewery on the same premises. The family-friendly event will include photo ops with Raghavan, as ...
Hartford, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Greater Hartford ranks among top third in best places to live according to U.S. News. Region gets high marks for quality of life.

We’re not Boulder, Austin or even Boise, but the Hartford area scored higher than dozens of other metro areas in a new ranking of best places to live. Out of 150 of the most populous metro areas in the United States, Hartford ranked No. 53 with an overall score of 6.7 out of 10, according to a U.S. News ranking of best places to live. The greater Hartford area’s quality of life and job ...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Connecticut lawmakers approve extending Gov. Lamont’s emergency COVID-19 powers to September 30; Republicans push back hard

In nearly simultaneous votes, the state House of Representatives and Senate both voted Wednesday to extend the governor’s emergency powers as the coronavirus pandemic has been subsiding in Connecticut. Gov. Ned Lamont’s powers, which have been highly controversial among Republicans and conservatives, are being extended for the fifth time as many businesses have largely returned to normal and ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy