Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay Lightning Celebratory Boat Parade To Set Sail On Monday

By Maria Hernandez
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 13 days ago
TAMPA, FL. – The Tampa Bay Lightning’s championship boat parade will take place Monday morning, Mayor Jane Castor says, followed by a downtown celebration.

“We’re gonna do it the way we do it in Tampa Bay, which is the original boat parade,” said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

“The river and the bay really are the center of the Tampa Bay area, so to be able to celebrate in that way, is a great bonus,” said Castor.

Castor added, “What other hockey town can have a boat parade for a celebration?”

The parade is scheduled to start at 11 am Monday, July 12, 2021, and you can follow the Lightning along the Riverwalk for a Championship Boat Parade on the Hillsborough River.

Fans are encouraged to spread out on both sides of the river along the full route. No outside boats will be allowed to participate in the parade as fans are invited to watch via land.

After the parade, a celebration event will take place at Julien B. Lane Riverfront Park honoring the 2021 Stanley Cup Champion team including performances by Vo Williams and Big Boi, at 2 pm.

No outside coolers or chairs will be allowed. Rideshare, carpooling, and public transportation are encouraged. Fans who cannot attend the events can tune into Ballys Sports Sun for celebration coverage.

Assistant Chief of Tampa Police Ruben Delgado and Tampa Fire Rescue Chief Barbara Tripp, along with other city officials, will hold a press conference addressing Public Safety ahead of the Boat Parade on Friday at 1:00 PM.

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

