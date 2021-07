ANTHONY, Texas -- At the age of eight, Edgar Dominguez says he began helping his dad's construction business. The scorching heat and intense labor did not discourage him from working in construction as a teenager. When his family of 11 contracted Covid-19 in 2020, he juggled multiple jobs even though he was a high school senior The post Anthony High School student finally gets diploma after dropping out to support family during pandemic appeared first on KVIA.