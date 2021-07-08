Cousin of slain Coweta deputy convicted of murder, gets life sentence

A Coweta County teenager will spend the rest of his life in prison after killing the cousin who tried to set him straight. Danny Long was found guilty of murder last week in the 2019 death of Edmond Irvin, a 25-year-old Coweta County sheriff’s deputy who was months away from becoming a father. Prosecutors said Irvin was shot and killed April 30 after confronting the 17-year-old Long inside the family’s Snowfall Terrace home in Palmetto.