Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Professing Faith: Bible is filled with tales of spice

By Gregory Elder
Redlands Daily Facts
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was on May 20, 1498, that the Portuguese explorer Vasco de Gama, after reaching India, presented himself to the king of Calicut. After an exchange of gifts, the king asked his visitor why he had come to his territory? De Gama replied, “For Christ and for spices.” This moment was the beginning of a colossal spice trade between what is now India and the West. Small amounts of spice reached the west by African and Islamic trade routes, and for westerners they were incredibly expensive. But with the circumnavigation of Africa, the Portuguese could now collect the precious spices for themselves. While they were at it, they also told a few people about Christianity.

www.redlandsdailyfacts.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Hezekiah
Person
Spice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spices#Bible#Spice Trade#Portuguese#African#Islamic#Romans#Biblical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
News Break
Society
News Break
Christianity
News Break
Religion
Related
Religionumc.org

Choosing faith or chosen by faith

God is at work in our lives, often without our prior knowledge (and sometimes without our prior approval). In spite of God's work, we still have a role to play in developing our own relationships with God. Because God is at work in our lives, at times we may ask...
Monroe Evening News

FAITH NEWS

The Rev. Eun Sik (Cloud) Poy has been appointed pastor of Carleton United Methodist Church. He began July 1. Rev. Cloud is from the Boyne City area. He went to the Philippines on a short-term mission, while studying theology at the Central Theological School in Seoul, Korea. He then answered a call to pastoral ministry and decided to do higher theological education and moved to the U.S.
Lehigh Acres, FLPosted by
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Free Vacation Bible School

From a whimsical lighthouse on the tropical, enchanted Adventure Island, children (Explorers) begin their quest in search of five mysterious infinity lanterns that help light their way on the island. These lanterns are the light of Love, the light of Trust, the light of Faith, the light of Joy, and the light of Hope. The Explorers will enjoy crafts, drama, Bible stories, and more as they travel around Adventure Island.
Park Rapids Enterprise

FAITH BRIEFS

An eight-week study on Biblical citizenship is in progress at 9 a.m. Wednesdays through July 14 at Abide Vineyard Church. The class is free to everyone and takes about two hours each week, plus a half-hour for fellowship. Refreshments are provided. To receive a free digital workbook, register at www.patriotacademy.com/coach/register/1485, or purchase a hard-copy workbook at the class. For more information, contact Marlys Cash at 218-252-2735 or marlyspcash@gmail.com.
Religionreviewjournal.com

LETTER: The Bible as a book of parables

In response to Mark Wolfson’s Monday letter to the editor in which he identifies the Bible as a book of parables: He’s correct. Jesus often communicated spiritual principles to his listeners by use of parables. But the Bible is also the book of truth. There are certain human behaviors —...
ReligionLongview News-Journal

Today's Bible verse

“Now to Him who is able to do far more abundantly beyond all that we ask or think, according to the power that works within us, to Him be the glory in the church and in Christ Jesus to all generations forever and ever. Amen.”. Ephesians 3:20-21.
Ashtabula, OHAshtabula Star Beacon

Is the Bible true?

The Greek word for our English word “truth” is used more than several times in the Bible. One of my Greek lexicons (Vine) has among some of the variants used the meaning, “the word has an absolute force in John 14:6; 17:17; 18:37, 38... truth in all its fulness and scope, as embodied in Him (Christ).” Statements like this are considered to be proposition which then brings up the question of whether the statement is true or not. The second verse from above refers to John 17:17 which in part B of this verse has Jesus praying that “thy word is true.” In other words Jesus said the Father’s word is true.
Religionrecordargusnews.com

BIBLE THOUGHT

“I will praise you, Lord, with all my heart; before the ‘gods’ I will sing your praise. I will bow down toward your holy temple and will praise your name for your unfailing love and your faithfulness, for you have so exalted your solemn decree that it surpasses your fame.” ~Psalm 138:1-2.
Grangeville, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

LETTER: Check your Bible

Regarding the letter in the June 30 issue of C. Dale Ruebush, who tries to prove from the Bible that dead people are unconscious. He gives chapter and verse from Ecclesiastes 9:5, 6, which states that, “the dead do not know anything.” This verse simply states that the passed-on dead do not know anything that is happening in this world, “under the sun” (v. 6). Solomon later wrote that at death, “man goes to his eternal home..The dust will return to the earth as it was and the spirit will return to God, who gave it” (Ecclesiastes 12:5, 7). Upon death, every person will have to answer to God as to what they have done with their loaned-out, probationary life.
East Wenatchee, WAPosted by
Wenatchee World

Articles of faith

The East Wenatchee First Baptist Church will host a Vacation Bible School July 26-29, from 9 a.m. to noon, for children ages 5-12 at the church, 1700 Grant Road. The VBS is named Cowboys for Jesus and will include music, Bible lessons, crafts, games, snacks and a free barbecue on July 29 for participating children and their families.
Xenia, OHFairborn Daily Herald

Contentment in the Bible

“I have learned to be content…” (Philippians 4:12) Imprisonment. Floggings. Mocking and insults. Close to death. Paul was a real person in the Bible who experienced all of these things and more in a world where Christianity was just beginning. Well, it really wasn’t just beginning — the coming of Jesus was all part of God’s big plan to rescue the people in the world from an eternity apart from Him. Paul was one of Jesus’ first messengers. It wasn’t easy.
ReligionIndependent Tribune

COLUMN: Sneakers versus the Bible

Barbara and I were avid participants in taking care of our bodies through exercise. One day when entering the fitness center I picked up my Bible from the car seat rather than my sneakers. When I turned to get my sneakers, the thought came to me of the importance of both exercise and the Bible in this life.
Religionbrooklynrail.org

Blind Faith

In 2019, a small painting found in the kitchen of an elderly Frenchwoman sold at auction for almost 27 million dollars. The high price reflects the work’s rarity; it is one of only 11 works attributed to the Florentine artist Cimabue (ca. 1240–1301), cited by Dante and celebrated by Vasari as the harbinger of Italian Renaissance painting. Painted with bright tempera and shimmering gold leaf, it depicts a scene of incredible violence. A captive Christ stands in the center of a city, surrounded by angry men who strike him with sticks and swords.
Religionpcwoodbury.com

Fall Bible Study

The 60 and Over Tuesday Bible Study is planning to kick off a new study, Hollywood Jesus, by Matt Rawle on September 14 from 1-2 PM in the Adult Forum room. Any questions or to reserve a book, contact Milt Fredericks. The cost of the book is $5.
ReligionHaxtun-Fleming Herald

Fearless Faith

Every year, we keep running statistics on the consumption of certain summer foods, in particular, watermelons, cantaloupes, and, believe it or not, rhubarb custard pie. How this began is uncertain, though a major portion of related discussion focused on a 10-point scale with ten representing the highest rating. After some practice we have now become quite consistent (obsessed) in grading the melons and cantaloupes.
Lena, ILFreeport Journal Standard

Faith Calendar

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church worship: 9:30 a.m. at 118 E. Mason St., Lena. Good Shepherd will hold service in person and online. It will be the seventh Sunday of Pentecost. The reading will be from Mark 6:14-39. Salem United Church of Christ worship: 10 a.m. at 8491 W. Salem Road,...
Religionbeaconjournal.com

Faith & Worship

Churches’ information listed here was current as of press time. Attendees should contact their church for specific information on schedule and program changes. The First Apostolic Church (FAC) of Tallmadge, located at 199 South Ave., will be resuming Sunday night services on July 11. Now, they will have in-person services on Wednesdays at 7 pm and Sundays at 10 am and 6 pm. In addition to resuming services, they also have restarted Sunday School and extracurricular events. Tallmadge Kiddie Kollege and FAC Christian school are also in full swing and accepting new students for fall 2021-2022. Visit their website at factallmadge.com/calendar to see what is happening. You can also call 330-633-9049 for more information about the schools.
ReligionMountain Mail

Saving faith

Editor’s note: This column originally ran July 13, 2017. In Ephesians 2:8-9 the Bible says, “For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast.”. This is one of many verses that says...
ReligionWesterly Sun

Practicing Faith: The secret to a joy-filled life

Where do you find joy? Do you remember the Sunday School song, "I've got the joy, joy, joy, joy down in my heart?" Every verse got a little faster and harder. It was fun to sing. You couldn't help but have a smile on your face as you sang about that deep abiding joy that comes from knowing the Lord.
Religionrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

ELDER: What's beneath the surface of our profession of faith?

One day I opened a package of brand-name peanut butter sandwich crackers we had left over from a recent trip. As I lifted the first cracker from the pack, the two pieces separated to reveal that there was no peanut butter in the middle to hold it together. I’m not talking about just having a miniscule amount of the substance. The inside of those crackers was completely clean – not a drop of filling. The second cracker I tried was the same way. Two out of the six sandwich crackers in the pack contained nothing on the inside. I was rather disappointed that my snack didn’t live up to what its name promised.

Comments / 0

Community Policy