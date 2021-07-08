Professing Faith: Bible is filled with tales of spice

Regarding the letter in the June 30 issue of C. Dale Ruebush, who tries to prove from the Bible that dead people are unconscious. He gives chapter and verse from Ecclesiastes 9:5, 6, which states that, “the dead do not know anything.” This verse simply states that the passed-on dead do not know anything that is happening in this world, “under the sun” (v. 6). Solomon later wrote that at death, “man goes to his eternal home..The dust will return to the earth as it was and the spirit will return to God, who gave it” (Ecclesiastes 12:5, 7). Upon death, every person will have to answer to God as to what they have done with their loaned-out, probationary life.