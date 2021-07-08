Should The Bruins Bite on Vladimir Tarasenko?
As the Tampa Bay Lightning won their second Stanley Cup in two years, it was announced that St. Louis Blues' Forward, Vladimir Tarasenko requested a trade. Tarasenko had spent 9 years in St. Louis, including 2019 where he helped the Blues beat the Bruins to win the Stanley Cup. However, the Russian forward has only played 34 games in the past two seasons due to injury issues. With Tarasenko wanting out of St. Louis, should the Bruins consider making an offer?
