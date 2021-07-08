Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Should The Bruins Bite on Vladimir Tarasenko?

By RJ Oakley
Posted by 
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the Tampa Bay Lightning won their second Stanley Cup in two years, it was announced that St. Louis Blues’ Forward, Vladimir Tarasenko requested a trade. Tarasenko had spent 9 years in St. Louis, including 2019 where he helped the Blues beat the Bruins to win the Stanley Cup. However, the Russian forward has only played 34 games in the past two seasons due to injury issues. With Tarasenko wanting out of St. Louis, should the Bruins consider making an offer?

thegamehaus.com

Comments / 0

The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

 https://thegamehaus.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Vladimir Tarasenko
Person
Taylor Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis Blues Forward#Russian#Hockey Reference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
News Break
NHL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Sports
Country
Russia
Related
NHLletsgobruins.net

Report: Blockbuster Trade Brewing Between Bruins And Coyotes.

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney have decided to keep pushing towards another Stanley Cup and that means making some significant moves this offseason. The core group will stay in tact once again but some pieces will need to be added. Among them is a left handed defenseman...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Boston Bruins: 2 Contracts That the Bruins Are Stuck With

Every team in all sports has one or two contracts that they would like to move on from if they could. The Boston Bruins certainly know that. The Black and Gold have two contracts that on paper look like they overpaid for a player and if they could move them they should. The problem is that their hands are tied tightly and nobody will most likely help them out.
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING Bruins Sign Taylor Hall.

It's been a very interesting offseason so far for the Boston Bruins especially when it comes to forward Taylor Hall. Hall was acquired at the deadline and fit into the team's blueprint pretty well. However he has no contract and will hit UFA status this offseason and we heard various...
NHLYardbarker

Report: Vladimir Tarasenko has New York Rangers on his trade list

Vladimir Tarasenko wants out of St. Louis and the Blues are happy to accommodate his request. The 29 year-old has two years left on a deal that comes with a $7.5 million AAV and the ability to control his fate. Thanks to his contract which includes a 10 team trade list protection.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Trade Rumors: Vladimir Tarasenko Requests Deal Over Blues' Handling of Surgeries

St. Louis Blues' superstar winger Vladimir Tarasenko has requested a trade after losing trust in the organization, according to The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford. Issues with the team reportedly arose from two shoulder surgeries performed by team physicians that still left the 29-year-old Russian ailing. A third surgery in 2020 performed by a doctor not affiliated with the Blues discovered ligament damage from Tarasenko's initial injury in 2018 wasn't corrected in either of the previous two operations.
NHLchatsports.com

Report: Bruins might be on Tarasenko’s list, but is it worth it?

At this point, it’s fair to assume that if there’s a big-name wing on the market, Bruins fans are going to want the Bruins to be interested. It was the case with Taylor Hall last summer, and it appears to currently be the case with Vladimir Tarasenko. Tarasenko reportedly finds...
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

Source: Boston Bruins Will “Go Hard” After Barclay Goodrow

Are the Boston Bruins set to go after forward Barclay Goodrow again?. Prior to the 2020 NHL Trade deadline, the Boston Bruins were quietly one of a handful of teams that were considered front-runners for then-San Jose Sharks forward Barclay Goodrow. Goodrow and a 2020 third round draft pick (previously acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers), ended up being dealt to the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for Lightning’s 2020 first round pick and forward Anthony Greco. The six-foot-two, 203-pound Goodrow went on to become an integral piece to the Lightning’s 2020 Stanley Cup run in the bubble and even more important to second straight run that saw them raise Lord Stanley again last Wednesday in Tampa Bay.
NHLNBC Sports

Bean: Does this hypothetical Tarasenko trade make sense for Bruins?

You know that feeling of being tempted by a good price? You wouldn’t necessarily want the item otherwise, but it seems like such a good deal that you’ll buy that Nordstrom Rack blazer that was never on your shopping list. If reports and speculation on Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko...
NHLtalesbuzz.com

Seattle Kraken roster tracker: Latest updates, rumors on 2021 NHL Expansion Draft picks

The Seattle Kraken are ready to officially unveil their roster during the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. On Wednesday night, general manager Ron Francis, aided by a plethora of big names including women’s basketball star Sue Bird, Shawn Kemp, Gary Payton and Marshawn Lynch, will announce the 30 guys he’s taking from your favorite team during a broadcast on ESPN.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Vladimir Tarasenko, Expansion Draft, and Calgary Flames

Corey Pronman and Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: At this point, the divorce is clear and waiting for finalization. Can Doug Armstrong find a suitor before the start of the 2021-22 season?. There is interest from several teams but at what cost? Seattle lacks interest in the oft-injured forward who...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Vladimir Tarasenko, New York Rangers, and New Jersey Devils

Rick Carpinello of The Athletic (mailbag): It feels like every team’s fanbase is looking at Vladimir Tarasenko possibilities. Does he fit in with the New York Rangers? Are there alternatives?. It seems like the Rangers will do their due diligence. The only reason why he is on any list is...
NHLletsgobruins.net

Friedman: Bruins "All In" On Ryan Suter.

The Boston Bruins plan to address some holes this offseason as they gear up for another Stanley Cup run. One of the solutions seems to be clearly identified. We've already heard lots of speculation that the B's are interested in free agent veteran defenseman Ryan Suter, now it seems he's their clear #1 target.

Comments / 0

Community Policy