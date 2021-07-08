Cancel
Heartland: Season 14 Premieres Tonight on UPtv Channel (Video)

tvseriesfinale.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long-running Heartland TV series is returning with “new” episodes on U.S. television. The long-awaited 14th season debuts tonight, July 8th, on the UPtv cable channel. There will be 10 weekly episodes. The Heartland series is based on the bestselling series of books by Lauren Brooke and the cast includes...

