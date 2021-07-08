Cancel
What's the Longest Word in the English Language?

The longest word in the English language (that's it above) was probably made up by a guy named Everett K. Smith who was a big fan of crossword puzzles. Vector FX/Shutterstock/HowStuffWorks. It's the kind of random thought that pops into your head in while typing a long word that you...

TVOvermind

Video Looks at the Origins and Evolution of the English Language

It’s a strange thing to wonder where language comes from. When asked, many people might not be able to tell just where English came from. Pretty much every language has an origin, and while some languages haven’t gone through a great number of changes, English is a huge hodgepodge of different languages that added to the mix. The Norman invasion of England had a lot to do with French and Latin and how it was introduced to the British Isles long, long ago. The ‘Old English’ as it’s called also benefits from Germanic that was brought to the island by the Angles, Saxons, and Jutes who would eventually devise the Anglo-Saxon dialect. Even the Vikings managed to get in on the act by adding Old Norse into the growing mix as the language continued to grow and evolve into something very different from what was there, to begin with. If one wants to go further down the line and discover the common core that a lot of these languages derived from, they would find what is called Proto-Germanic, which is the origin point for a lot of languages.
Today's Word "vitiate"

Today's Word "vitiate"

Vitiate \VISH-ee-ayt\ (transitive verb) - 1 : To make faulty or imperfect; to render defective; to impair; as, "exaggeration vitiates a style of writing." 2 : To corrupt morally; to debase. 3 : To render ineffective; as, "fraud vitiates a contract." "It seems churlish to say of a book that...
Today's Word "votary"

Today's Word "votary"

Votary \VOH-tuh-ree\ (noun) - 1. One who is devoted, given, or addicted to some particular pursuit, subject, study, or way of life. 2 : A devoted admirer. 3 : A devout adherent of a religion or cult. 4 : A dedicated believer or advocate. "A priestess led a young man...
Musicallkpop.com

BTS lost their essence by singing in English? No, they don't need anyone's permission to sing in whatever language they want

There's a recent controversy online where people say that BTS has lost their essence by singing in other languages different from Korean, especially English. With that statement in mind, they would have lost their essence when they started singing in Japanese next to half of the K-pop industry. So the problem is not that BTS sings in another language; the problem is that people think that everything that is in English is only aimed at the US market. And yes, the music industry has limited to principally American music and has been a little racist with music in other languages. But like Suga once said, “It is all the same.” Also, people tend to say that American music is commercial when actually everything that can be sold is commercial. So people tend to catalog everything in English as “commercial.”
Today's Word "verisimilitude"

Today's Word "verisimilitude"

Verisimilitude \ver-uh-suh-MIL-uh-tood; -tyood\ (noun) - 1 : The appearance of truth; the quality of seeming to be true. 2 : Something that has the appearance of being true or real. "For those plays, Ms. Smith interviewed hundreds of people of different races and ages, somehow managing to internalize their expressions,...
Between the Stacks: There's a word for that!

Between the Stacks: There’s a word for that!

Not-so-secret confession here: I’m such a word nerd! While I might have complained about the elementary school teacher who made us carry a big dictionary home every night to copy vocabulary words, it was the weight, not the words, that was the burden. Every summer, we spent a week at...
SciencePosted by
NBC News

In the frugal last meal of a man 2,400 years ago, scientists see signs of human sacrifice

When the Tollund Man was discovered in a bog in Denmark 71 years ago, he was so well preserved that his finders thought he was the victim of a recent murder. It took archaeologists to reveal he had been thrown into the bog almost 2,400 years ago, and that he’d first been hanged — a noose of plaited animal hide was still around his neck. The careful arrangement of the body and face — his closed eyes and faint smile — suggested he may have been killed as a human sacrifice, rather than executed as a criminal.
Musiclondonjazznews.com

Pete Churchill: ‘Music, Language and the Rhythm of the ‘Word’

Educator, singer/pianist, performer, composer and Director of the London Vocal Project Pete Churchill has been reflecting about music education…about the outstanding quality and the musicality of Wynton Marsalis as a public speaker… on what first drew him to jazz… on Jon Hendricks and the eloquence and rhythm that inhabits his lyric-writing. This fascinating essay, ‘Music, Language and the Rhythm of the ‘Word’ ends with some reflections on retirement from Pete’s late father:
Beauty & Fashionrestorationnewsmedia.com

English language teems with idioms, challenges, regional expressions

Our English language is not easy; neither is it boring. It constantly challenges us to follow numerous grammatical rules, to understand usage, to interpret the meaning of idioms and to use confusing words correctly. And for fun, it charms us with a dash of humorous, regional expressions. Those who are...
Posted by
Mental_Floss

Affect vs. Effect: How to Use Each Word Correctly

The English language is populated with so many confusingly similar word pairs that even professional writers slip up sometimes. One of the most notorious examples is affect and effect—and not just because their spellings only differ by a single letter. Their definitions are related, too. According to Merriam-Webster, affect means...
What are your six words?

What are your six words?

I have forever been drawn to the National Geographic magazine. It started as a child flipping through the pages of my Dad’s magazines and looking at the pictures. Today I have my own subscription. Each time the distinctive white envelope arrives in the mail, I know I’ve got an afternoon of glorious reading ahead of me. I have learned to not open the envelope until I know I can carve out at least 90 minutes to myself. Beverage in one hand, Nat Geo in the other, I settle in to my comfy spot to escape.
Mental Healthnetworksasia.net

Utilizing Concern Words That Start With ‘wh’ In English

Speech Therapy Talk Solutions, Llc. Enjoyable Time Filler Activities To Use In Course. Concerns About Reducing Tough Habits:. # 13: Concern Towers Wh Question Video Game. Likewise, if you require experiment the difference between how far andhow long, please sight this page. Now, try to make an inquiry with the listed below solutions making use of several of the above Wh-Question words. Once more, if there is no aiding verb in a concern regarding an object, then you ought to add ‘do’ to make the concern. Bear in mind to conjugate the helping verb to make sure that it concurs with the topic. Look at now free online wh question games. ‘John’ is the third individual single, so we need to add an’s’ to the complementary verb. If you’ve included’s’ to the helping verb ‘do’, after that you don’t need to add it to the primary verb.
arcamax.com

Today's Word "truckle"

Truckle \TRUHK-uhl\ (intransitive verb) - To yield or bend obsequiously to the will of another; to act in a subservient manner. "While Janice struggled to be obedient to the conventional values of her father, at the same time she worked to maintain her own playful, creative innocence, and the conflict made her truckle in the face of power."
Following God's word

Following God’s word

While I appreciate knowing others’ thoughts, the letter “Let facts and reason be our guide” (July 7), is not honest in analyzing my words and thoughts. Belief in God Word is reasonable only by faith; which I stated, but the letter writer did not. Because Thomas Jefferson admired Jesus as...
arcamax.com

Today's Word "chimera"

Chimera \ky-MIR-uh\ (noun) - 1 : (Capitalized) A fire-breathing she-monster represented as having a lion's head, a goat's body, and a serpent's tail. 2 : Any imaginary monster made up of grotesquely incongruous parts. 3 : An illusion or mental fabrication; a grotesque product of the imagination. 4 : An individual, organ, or part consisting of tissues of diverse genetic constitution, produced as a result of organ transplant, grafting, or genetic engineering.
MusicBillboard

Fukase From Japan's End of the World Talks Philosophy Behind English-Language Album 'Chameleon'

It’s not uncommon for a J-pop band that has made it big in its native country to try its luck abroad, but the reality is that only a handful have carved out a presence outside their homeland. The size of the Japanese music market is second to that of the U.S., and this is why such a distinctive music culture has thrived there. In contrast to K-pop, which has won widespread popularity by optimizing its performance for the global music scene, J-pop’s insular evolution is often compared to the Galapagos Islands, and not necessarily in a positive way.
Books & Literatureletterpile.com

Poem-Regret Not What You Have Never Tried-Response to Brenda’s Word Prompt-Week 20

I love poetry. I am a voracious reader and am passionate about writing. I have recently started my foray into poetry. The wise never let regret affect them negatively. The best option is to learn from our mistakes and move on and resolve to make good of the opportunity that arise in future. Focusing on the positives of the decision we make helps us get over the regret of the missed opportunity. Using that regret as motivation for future endeavors helps in gaining success in future. The past regrets stimulate us to achieve our present goals and lead a more fulfilling life.

