Meigs County, OH

Meigs Board approves agenda items

By Sarah Hawley
Posted by 
The Daily Sentinel
The Daily Sentinel
 13 days ago

ROCKSPRINGS — Numerous agenda items, including personnel matters and the ratification of a new union contract, were approved during the recent meeting of the Meigs Local Board of Education.

The board approved ratification of a new Negotiated Agreement between the Meigs Local School District Board of Education and the OAPSE/AFSCME Local 4/AFL-CIO and its Local #017, effective dates July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2024.

In personnel matters, the board,

Approved to hire McKenzie Siders as 8th Grade Math Teacher at Meigs Middle School, effective the 2021-2022 school year and pending completion of all administrative requirements;

Approved to hire the following as summer-school staff for Meigs Local School District, retroactive to June 2-July 2: Chelsea Barnes, Amy Cremeans, Emily Hill;

Approved to hire Megan Cleland as Meigs High School Cheerleader Advisor for the 2021-2022 school year, pending completion of all administrative requirements;

Approved to hire the following as substitute cooks for the 2021 summer feeding program, to be used on an as-needed basis, and retroactive to June 1, 2021: Hayley Aanestad, Tammy Andrews, Sharon Black, Jessica Bolin, Mary Bradbury, Robin Butcher, Savanna Capehart, Jamie Casey, Aja Blackwell-Collins, Kim Davis, Rhonda Foster, Laurie Graham, Naomi Hall, Linda Harrison, Robyn Howard, Jessica King, Dawn Kopec, Justin May, Sheila McKinney, Nicholas Michael, Shirley Miller, Bill Milliron, Chrissy Musser, Sandy Napper, Jim Oliphant, Amy Perrin, Anna Peterson, Marlene Pierce, Marie Pierce, Kathy Powell, Tonia Radcliffe, Melody Reynolds, Tara Reynolds, Kelly Roush, Kyle Russell, Samantha Smith, Tammy Starcher, Chastity Stewart, Hayley Swartz, Launa Teaford, Kara Teaford, David Tucker, Shirly VanMeter, Migail Wheaton, Briana Willis;

Approved to hire Christina Eddy as Intervention Specialist at Meigs Intermediate School, effective the 2021-2022 school year and pending completion of all administrative requirements;

Approved to hire Carly Shriver as Intervention Specialist at Meigs High School, effective the 2021-2022 school year and pending completion of all administrative requirements;

Accepted the resignation of Ryan Chapman, Intervention Specialist at Meigs High School;

Approved to hire Heath Hudson as Assistant Middle School Football Coach for the 2021 season, pending completion of all administrative requirements;

and, Approved to hire Carin Taylor as a summer-school substitute teacher, retroactive for the period of June 2-July 2.

In other business, the board,

Approved the minutes of the June 9, 2021 Regular Meeting as submitted;

Approved FY 22 Federal/State grants awards and establish corresponding fund and SCC;

Approved FY 21 final permanent appropriations;

Approved FY 22 temporary appropriations;

Approved a transfer from Fund GF to MHS Athletics;

Approved advances and subsequent returns;

Approved a two-year agreement with Julian & Grube, Inc. for Medicaid agreed upon procedures for FY 22 and 23;

Approved a five-year agreement with Bonefish eVAS/ePAS Audit System;

Approved a one-year agreement with Forecast 5 Analytics for 5Cast, 5Cast Plus, and 5Sight;

Approved 2.5 hours extra per payroll for Beckie Blake at current hourly rate for work on Summer Food Service Program administered by Chrissy Musser;

Accepted an award from the Ohio Association of Food Banks for rural delivery meal boxes;

Approved to authorize continued membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) for the 2021-2022 school year;

Approved the Triennial assessment of Wellness Policy, as presented;

Adopted the following Resolution as required by the Ohio Department of Education: Resolution of intent not to provide career-technical education in grades 7 and 8;

Approved to renew membership with the Coalition of Rural and Appalachian Schools (CORAS), Regional Council of Governments, effective July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022;

Approved the contract with Applied Behavior Learning Center to provide BCBA services and support for the 2021-2022 school year;

and, set Wednesday, July 14, at the central office, at 6:30 p.m., for the next regular meeting of the Meigs Local Board of Education.

