East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Seeking new life for Mid City’s Garden District Nursery property

By Caitie Burkes
Baton Rouge Business Report
 13 days ago

The new owner of the former Garden District Nursery space wants to rezone the Government Street property for restaurant and neighborhood commercial use. Garrison Neill, who purchased the roughly 1-acre tract in April for nearly $1.2 million, has filed an application with the East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission, seeking to rezone the land from “light commercial” and “single-family residential” to “commercial alcoholic beverage (restaurant)” and “neighborhood commercial.”

