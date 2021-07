This family-fun rodeo to feature around 300 cowboys and cowgirls as they compete for cash prizes in bronc and bull riding, barrel racing and more. DALLAS – July 16, 2021 – Grab your cowboy hat, boots and buckles, and ride on over to the 32nd Texas Black Invitational Rodeo on Saturday, July 31, at 7 p.m. at the Fair Park Coliseum (the Grand Entry Parade begins at 6 p.m.). Presented by the African American Museum, Dallas, the rodeo offers up an exciting family-fun night as approximately 300 African American cowboys and cowgirls compete for cash prizes in bronc and bull riding, calf and steer roping, barrel racing, a Pony Express relay race and more. The Coliseum is located in Fair Park at 1438 Coliseum Dr., Dallas, Texas 75210.