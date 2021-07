Regarding Anna Maneage’s July 2 letter, “Real estate taxes keep rising with no end in sight:” So very well said! Every three years, Cuyahoga County revalues property and holds our homes (our homes!) hostage with the threat of a tax lien foreclosure sheriff’s auction sale to enforce our participation if we don’t pony up! If we do any improvements to our homes, we owe the county money because of it. I spent $2,000 on concrete work to enlarge my patio slab. Six months later, I got a revaluation letter from the county increasing my home value by $2,000! When inflation pushes up home values, we owe the county more money.