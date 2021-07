Back in September of 2020, Fletcher Place icon Rook closed its doors for good, becoming one of the first restaurant casualties of the pandemic. For members of Indy’s fine-dining ecosystem, seeing that showpiece property sit vacant, a glass shell along the Cultural Trail, was a constant reminder of gloomy times. But Vinita Singh, owner of the northside Smee’s Place Bar & Grill, had never eaten at Rook. She didn’t know about its trailblazing Filipino chef, Carlos Salazar, or the restaurant’s epicurean following. She’s a working mom. She lives in Zionsville. When her broker called to tell her about this great property available on Virginia Avenue, she had no interest in the place. It was too far from home. He told her to go look at it anyway, and so she did. “The next morning,” Singh says, “I told him to get the paperwork going.”