North Las Vegas, NV

Possible homicide near Tonopah, Civic Center

KTNV 13 Action News
13 days ago
 13 days ago
North Las Vegas police are investigating a possible homicide in the area of the 2600 block of Tonopah Avenue near Civic Center Drive.

A male body was found in the area.

At this time, there are no other details available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

