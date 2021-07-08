Possible homicide near Tonopah, Civic Center

North Las Vegas police are investigating a possible homicide in the area of the 2600 block of Tonopah Avenue near Civic Center Drive.

A male body was found in the area.

At this time, there are no other details available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

