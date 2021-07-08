Cancel
Wells Fargo shutting down personal line of credit product -- here's what to do instead

By Kelsey Ramirez
FOXBusiness
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWells Fargo Bank will reportedly no longer offer personal lines of credit to customers, not accepting new applications and closing down the accounts of those who already had a line of credit open with the bank. "In an effort to simplify our product offerings, we’ve made the decision to no...

www.foxbusiness.com

