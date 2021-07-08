Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Triple shooting in St. Louis leaves 1 dead, innocent bystander injured

By Kevin Killeen
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
Police are going door-to-door looking for witnesses after a triple shooting left one man dead and another critically injured in north St. Louis Thursday afternoon.

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

