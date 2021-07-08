Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 13 days ago

Stocks pulled back from the record highs they’ve been setting as bond yields continued to fall and investors turned cautious.

The S&P 500 fell, with technology, financial and industrial companies taking some of the biggest losses. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell again. The benchmark yield, which is used to set rates on mortgages and many other kinds of loans, has been falling steadily in recent weeks as traders shift money into bonds.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 37.31 points, or 0.9%, to 4,320.82.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 259.86 points, or 0.7%, to 34,421.93.

The Nasdaq fell 105.28 points, or 0.7%, to 14,559.78.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 21.17 points, or 0.9%, to 2,231.68.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 31.52 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is down 364.42 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is down 79.54 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 74.08 points, or 3.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 564.75 points, or 15%.

The Dow is up 3.815.45 points, or 12.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,671.50 points, or 13%.

The Russell 2000 is up 256.82 points, or 13%.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

509K+
Followers
282K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Indexes#Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Mortgages
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksNBC New York

Jim Cramer Says the Stock Market Will Bottom After Speculators Find the Exit

CNBC's Jim Cramer said the speculative euphoria on Wall Street is nearing an end, giving way for investors to find a bottom and begin new positions in stocks. "I think you watch as the speculators get blown to kingdom come, while the pandemic stocks come roaring back and the big industrials try to bottom," the "Mad Money" host said.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Set to Erase Losses as Stocks Extend Rebound

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is up 257 points this afternoon, on pace to completely erase Monday's selloff as investors sift through a slew of blue-chip earnings reports. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) are also sporting solid gains, with the latter brushing off a worse-than-expected quarterly report from Netflix (NFLX).
StocksFOXBusiness

US stocks rebounding from Monday's slump hours before the opening bell

U.S. equity futures are pointing to a higher open when trading begins Tuesday on Wall Street. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 1.6% to 4,258.49, after setting a record just a week earlier. In another sign of worry, the yield on the 10-year Treasury touched its lowest level in five months as investors scrambled for safer places to put their money.
StocksPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stocks climb on Wall St gains as company earnings roll in

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Thursday for a second day as optimism about an economic recovery appeared to outweigh concern over rising coronavirus cases and inflation. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. Overnight,...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Boeing And Chevron Soar As The Dow Jones Finishes Higher

U.S. indices were trading higher as stocks continue to rebound following Monday’s weakness and as investors weigh recent earnings. Investors also continue to monitor Delta variant news, which has caused volatility in reopening names. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.84% to $347.99. The...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

US Stocks Recover, All Major Averages Rise 1.6%

US stocks recovered Tuesday as investors' risk appetite returned following Monday's drop amid global resurgence of COVID-19. All three major market indexes were 1.6% higher, the Dow Jones Industrial Average at 34,518.41, the S&P 500 at 4,324.70 and the Nasdaq Composite at 14,500.58. Industrials and financials led the gainers among sectors on Tuesday. Only consumer staples stocks were in the red.
Stockscheddar.com

Stocks Higher on Wall Street a Day After Broad Decline

Trader Ashley Lara works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Tuesday as investors shake off a rout a day earlier brought on by concerns about the spread of a more contagious variant of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Dow ends 550 points higher as stocks rebound from Monday selloff

Stocks ended sharply higher Tuesday, taking back much of the ground lost the previous session when worries about the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 were blamed for a global equity selloff. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended around 550 points higher, up 1.6%, near 34,512, according to preliminary figures. The blue-chip gauge tumbled more than 700 points Monday for its biggest fall since October. The S&P 500 finished with a gain of around 65 points, or 1.5%, near 4,323, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced around 224 points, or 1.6%, to close near 14,499. Analysts said the rebound reflected ideas the previous selloff was overdone and may have been exacerbated by seasonal factors.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies on renewed economic optimism

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Tuesday, bouncing back from a multi-day losing streak as a string of upbeat earnings reports and revived economic optimism fueled a risk-on rally. All three major U.S. stock indexes gained more than 1% with the blue-chip Dow, on...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

How Netflix, Intuitive Surgical Fared After Tuesday's Stock Market Rebound

Earnings reports were plentiful as earnings season ramped up. Two key stocks saw their share prices move in opposite directions following their quarterly reports. As quickly as the stock market plunged on Monday, it managed to put together a pretty convincing rebound on Tuesday. Nothing fundamental really changed in that 24-hour period, but market participants nevertheless concluded that greater optimism was warranted. Gains for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) were all right around 1.5%.
StocksFXStreet.com

S&P 500 Index opens modestly higher after Monday's decline

Wall Street's main indexes trade in the positive territory on Tuesday. Defensive sectors post strong gains after the opening bell. After suffering heavy losses on Monday, major equity indexes managed to open modestly higher on Tuesday. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4% on the day at 34,110, the S&P 500 was rising 0.3% at 4,270 and the Nasdaq Composite was posting small gains at 14,560.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Moderna dominates Wall St trading ahead of S&P 500 debut

July 20 (Reuters) - Moderna’s stock tumbled in a volatile session on Tuesday, with the COVID-19 vaccine maker the most heavily traded company on Wall Street ahead of its debut in the S&P 500 on Wednesday. Over $17 billion worth of the company’s shares had been exchanged by mid-afternoon, nearly...
Stocksnewsy.com

Stocks Sink, Yields Tumble As Virus Fears Rise

Stocks are falling sharply Monday as worries sweep from Wall Street to Sydney that the worsening pandemic in hotspots around the world will derail what's been a strong economic recovery. The S&P 500 was 1.9% lower in morning trading, after setting a record high just a week earlier. In another...
StocksFOXBusiness

Stocks fight for gains after Dow's steepest one-day drop in 9 months

U.S. stock markets battled higher a day after the Dow suffered its steepest one-day decline in almost nine months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56 points, or 0.17%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.18% and 0.35%, respectively. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. I:DJI DOW...
Stocksetftrends.com

While Stocks Fall, Inverse ETFs Outperform Amid Delta Variant Concerns

Stocks and index ETFs are getting crushed on Monday, amid fears that a national and global spike in coronavirus cases could stymie economic growth. While the selling has accelerated, particularly in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which is currently headed for its largest drop of the year, some investors are seeing big gains despite the decline.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Major Indexes Fall Alongside Consumer Sentiment

The Dow closed nearly 300 points lower today, after a worse-than-expected U.S. consumer sentiment report showed a reading of 80.8 in July, which is the measure's lowest level since February, and nearly five points lower than the previous month. The report also showed consumers expecting a 4.8% increase in cost of living in the next year, marking the number's highest level since August 2008. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed lower as well, as the broader market brushed off several strong earnings reports and a 0.6% increase in U.S. retail sales for June, which is much better than Wall Street's expected 0.4% decline. For the week, all three major benchmarks fell lower, snapping their respective three-week win streaks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy