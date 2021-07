It’s the news all “NCIS” fans have been waiting for – the premiere date for “NCIS: Hawai’i.” CBS just announced its plans to air the very first episode of the new spin-off series this fall. “NCIS: Hawai’i” will premiere on Monday, September 20th at 10 p.m. The show will follow the season 19 premiere of ‘NCIS.’ This marks the very first time-slot change for the original series in the franchise. For its previous 18-seasons, ‘NCIS’ aired on Tuesday nights. However, season 19 will bring the show to Monday nights. The good news is, now fans can binge-watch two hours of their favorite shows every Monday night.