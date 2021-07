Many residents and museum supporters attended the July 11 ribbon cutting and dedication of the mural at the Museum of American Glass in West Virginia (MAGWV), located in Weston. The mural, designed and painted by artist Jesse Corlis, took two years to complete, with assistance from Sherwin Williams, King’s Electric, Lewis County First, Citizen’s Bank, the City of Weston and Mayor Kim Harrison-Edwards, Dominion Energy, and others.