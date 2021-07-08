Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

How Mark Cousins Connected Cinema, Again, in ‘The Story of Film: A New Generation’

By Anne Thompson, @akstanwyck
Posted by 
IndieWire
IndieWire
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Irish documentarian Mark Cousins is in a jovial mood. He has two films in Cannes and the first one debuted on opening day, “The Story of Film: A New Generation.” It’s a wide-ranging update to his 15-hour film-school staple “The Story of Film: An Odyssey” (the new one is a slimmer two hours and 20 minutes). Cannes director Thierry Fremaux felt that Cousins’ new film could provide a welcome transition for moviegoers as the festival returned after two years. Indeed, reviews are raves and sales agent Dogwoof is fielding offers.

www.indiewire.com

Comments / 0

IndieWire

IndieWire

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Lynch
Person
Bernardo Bertolucci
Person
Cocteau
Person
Edgar Wright
Person
David Cronenberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary Film#Tv News#Irish#British#Cannes Classics#Arab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Egypt
News Break
Entertainment
Country
India
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Val Kilmer Forever: How the actor turned out to be a superhero in real life too

I thought Val Kilmer was a superhero from the first time I laid eyes on him. He was my first big-screen Batman, stirring some note of excitement in my soul that had remained untroubled by Adam West’s shark-repellent-bat-spray-wielding TV version. I was nine years old when Batman Forever arrived in cinemas, which was probably exactly the right age to be awed by its schlocky, larger-than-life charms. There was Tommy Lee Jones, seething as the terrifying Two-Face, Jim Carrey stealing scenes as the demented Riddler, and, at the heart of it all, there was Val himself, a superhero who looked like...
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

'Val' trailer: Val Kilmer tells his story in Amazon documentary

July 6 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video is giving a glimpse of the new documentary Val. The streaming service shared a trailer for the film Tuesday featuring actor Val Kilmer, 61. The preview shows Kilmer reflect on his "magical life" and career. The film features Kilmer's home movies from throughout the decades, including footage from the sets of Top Gun and Batman Forever.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Dreadful Bruce Willis Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Bruce Willis has been on autopilot for a while. Push a pile of cash his way and he’ll star in anything, resulting in a string of abysmal straight-to-VOD duds like Hard Kill, Breach, Survive the Night, and Trauma Center. Despite being front and center on the posters, Willis generally plays a supporting role in these movies and expends the minimum effort needed to pick up his cheque. But now, for some reason, one of his worst is currently climbing the Netflix charts: Cosmic Sin.
New Bedford, MAHerald News

Cinema New Bedford screening film festival favorites in July

NEW BEDFORD — Cinema New Bedford enters its second month of programming at the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, July 6, with the launch of “Best of Fests.”. “'Best of Fests' includes films that premiered at Cannes, Sundance, and Hot Docs and had a dramatic impact for their artistry and audience appeal,” says Cinema New Bedford curator Mocha James Herrup. That impact will be illustrated through four films that captivated audiences and critics.
MoviesKCET

'Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain' Tells the Story of a Life Well-Lived at the Virtual KCET Cinema Series on July 15th

Q&A immediately following with director Morgan Neville. As anyone with a dog-eared copy of "Kitchen Confidential" can attest, Bourdain’s unmistakable voice is that of an old friend and fellow traveler. In this film, viewers are served an intimate and unflinching look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon. Chef, writer, adventurer, provocateur: Anthony Bourdain lived his life unabashedly. From Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville ("20 Feet From Stardom," "Won’t You Be My Neighbor?"), this new documentary is a portrait of a complex, contradictory and charismatic man that reverberates with his presence, in his own voice and in the way he indelibly impacted the world around him.
Moviesb975.com

Cannes animated film revives Anne Frank story for new generation

CANNES, France (Reuters) – Featuring Anne Frank’s imaginary friend Kitty as its guiding force, a new animated film presented at the Cannes Film Festival seeks to reconnect one of the defining stories of the World War Two Holocaust against the Jews to the present day – and a new audience.
MoviesPosted by
WGAU

Even in Cannes, Mark Cousins stands out as a movie diehard

CANNES, France — (AP) — It's not hard to find people at the Cannes Film Festival dedicated to the big-screen, theatrical life of movies. But even among the devoted flocks of Cannes, Mark Cousins stands out as a true believer. The Belfast-born, Edinburgh-based filmmaker and critic has a boundless affection...
Sag Harbor, NYsagharborexpress.com

Films for Families at Sag Harbor Cinema

Following the success of the screenings of “Alice in Wonderland,” “Wolfwalkers” and “My Octopus Teacher,” Sag Harbor Cinema will establish a regular series of Saturday and Sunday matinees for children and families. “One of the nicest surprises of our opening phase was to see so many children coming to the...
New Orleans, LAbayoubrief.com

Joe Badon’s Cinema of the Weird

On the Northshore of New Orleans, where things can get fairly unremarkable from time to time, lives a filmmaker and artist whose work I’ve found to be confounding, frustrating, and delightful in equal fits – and if you follow film news, you may have passed by his name. Joe Badon...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘A Hero’ Review: Asghar Farhadi’s Latest Moral Dilemma Is His Best Film Since ‘A Separation’

Here’s some free advice for any movie characters out there: If you ever happen to stumble upon a random bag full of money — and it’s not much of a stretch to assume that you might someday — the very first thing you should do is look up and check if the opening credits are still floating in the air nearby. If you see the words “directed by Peter Farrelly,” you might be in for a pretty good time and an even better tuxedo. If you see the words “directed by Joel and Ethan Coen,” I regret to inform you that you’re already dead. But in the event that you should come across a sudden windfall only to turn your smiling head to the heavens and see the words “A film by Asghar Farhadi” painted in white letters against the blue skies of Shiraz, well… there’s really no telling what you should do, only that you soon won’t be able to tell if you did the right thing. As one character ruefully observes in Farhadi’s latest film: “Nothing is free in this world.”
Hyperallergic

75 Years On, How Cinema Remembers the Holocaust

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». This is the final part of a three-part series about how the Holocaust has been depicted in cinema. You can read part one, about witness narratives, here, and part two, about the role of testimony, here. In Yael Reuveny’s 2013 film...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Sundance Favorite ‘Mass’ Sets Fall Release, Ensemble Cast Goes Supporting for Oscars (EXCLUSIVE)

The strikingly moving and sensationally acted “Mass,” with Reed Birney, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton, is ready to take on the upcoming awards season. The Sundance Film Festival hit will be released exclusively in theaters on Oct. 8, 2021, Variety has learned exclusively. In addition, all four actors will be campaigned in the supporting actor and supporting actress categories for the Oscars.
MoviesIslands Sounder

Orcas Island Drive-In Cinema to present two films

The Orcas Island Drive-In Cinema presented by the Orcas Island Film Festival will open for two fantastic films on July 16 and 17. The first feature is the 1987 comedy classic, “The Princess Bride” starring Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin and Wallace Shawn. The second feature is a brand new film not released yet, “Playing with Sharks: The Valerie Taylor Story.” Valerie Taylor, a pioneering scuba diver who has dedicated her life to exposing the myth surrounding our fear of sharks. Featuring a stranger than fiction script, the making of Jaws, a magnetic heroine, and that most charismatic and terrifying of screen creatures, sharks; this powerful and visually sumptuous 90-minute feature documentary draws on incredible re-mastered film footage captured over 50 years.
MoviesRoger Ebert

Cannes 2021: Rehana Maryam Noor, Evolution, The Story of Film: A New Generation

Despite the differences this year at the Cannes Film Festival, one thing remains the same: it is one of the most diverse film events anywhere in the world. Take three movies that I was lucky enough to see without leaving the relative comfort of the Midwest or spitting in a vial to prove that I’m COVID free. While two of them could accurately be called depressing in terms of storytelling, they approach their characters in such different ways that they have entirely unique tones. The third is a documentary from one of the most beloved film historians alive. One wonders if either of the first two could find their way into one of his future projects. Other films that premiered at Cannes this year certainly will.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Toronto Film Festival

On the heels of taking the 2021 Palme d’Or for Julia Ducournau’s Titane, Neon has acquired the North American rights to Chinese director Zhang Yimou’s One Second, which will close the Toronto…. Stephen Chbosky’s Dear Evan Hansen is set to add to the glitz for September’s 46th Toronto Film Festival...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Mi Iubita, Mon Amour’ Review: An Uncomfortable Love Story, Told with Equal Parts Sweat and Boredom

Two years after Céline Sciamma’s luminous “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, the lush historical romance has spawned an intriguing legacy: Two of its stars are back on the Croisette, each with her own feature directorial debut. Noémie Merlant and breakout supporting star Luàna Bajrami have made a pair of films that would make a compelling double feature with their similar tones and countryside settings, along with awkward filmmaking tics to spare. But while Bajrami’s “The Hill Where Lionesses Roar” indicates a budding filmmaker eager to explore elements that don’t always pay off, Merlant’s “Mi Iubita, Mon Amour” suffers from the opposite issue: a filmmaker unwilling to grapple with the uncomfortable questions her story asks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy