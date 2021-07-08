Class of 2022 #2 Recruit Josh Zuchowski Verbals to Stanford’s Class of 2026
Zuchowski was one of two huge Commitments to the Stanford men's team today, along with Sarasota Sharks' Liam Custer. Current photo via Josh Zuchowski. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.swimswam.com
Comments / 0