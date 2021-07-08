Cancel
Swimming & Surfing

Class of 2022 #2 Recruit Josh Zuchowski Verbals to Stanford’s Class of 2026

By Spencer Penland
swimswam.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZuchowski was one of two huge Commitments to the Stanford men's team today, along with Sarasota Sharks' Liam Custer. Current photo via Josh Zuchowski. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

swimswam.com

Comments / 0

#Swimming#Recruit#Sarasota Sharks#Swimswam#Scy Times#Breast Baylor Nelson#The Division#Division Ii#Pac 12 Champs#Cal#Fitterandfaster Com#Fft Social Instagram
Sports
Stanford University
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Recruiting Reset: Syracuse Basketball's 2022 Class

Syracuse basketball currently has two players committed to the Orange and several other players are on the radar. Here is the latest on where things stand. SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!. THE COMMITS. SG/SF Kamari Lands. Height/Weight: 6-8, 200. High School: Prolific Prep (IN)
West Lafayette, INNewsbug.info

Boilers wrestling adds Ramos to 2021 recruiting class

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue wrestling head coach Tony Ersland made a late addition to his 2021 recruiting class, signing transfer Matt Ramos to join the Boilermakers. Ramos comes to West Lafayette after two seasons at the University of Minnesota and projects to wrestle at 125 or 133 pounds for the Old Gold and Black.
Chicago, ILswimswam.com

Free/Back Specialist Chloe Kim Commits to Skidmore Class of 2025

Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club's Chloe Kim has announced her intention to swim for Skidmore College beginning in the fall of 2021. Current photo via Chloe Kim. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Arizona StateArizona Daily Wildcat

Arizona Wildcats in Tokyo: 26 current and former UA athletes competing at the 2021 Olympics

The greatest athletes in the world will soon take the stage at the biggest sporting event this year, the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. While a lot of the athletes are not known, there will be a few familiar faces that people in Tucson might recognize. This year the University of Arizona will be sending 23 Wildcats (20 athletes and three coaches) from 13 different nations. Here are the athletes representing the UA.
Penn, PAWaynesboro Record-Herald

Best recruiting class in the country? Penn State's best group yet keeps getting better

The competition for carries in Penn State's backfield figures to remain fierce moving forward. Less than two weeks after the Nittany Lions landed a heralded in-state recruit in Governor Mifflin running back Nick Singleton, James Franklin and his staff picked up another one of the top backs in the Class of 2022. IMG Academy 4-star Kaytron Allen announced his verbal commitment to Penn State on Friday.
Klamath Falls, ORmybasin.com

Coach Murczek Finalizes 2021 Volleyball Recruiting Class

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.—Oregon Tech head volleyball coach Dr. Kenneth Murczek announced today the signing of Paige Tevelde of Lynden, Washington as his final recruit for the upcoming 2021 season. “Paige is a talented setter that has played for one of the top high school and club programs in the state...
College Sports247Sports

Mailbag Podcast: What next for Oregon's 2022 recruiting class?

Following the Ducks massive recruiting weekend, the class has moved all the way to No. 9 nationally. So, what's else is left in the 2022 class?. With Matt Prehm on vacation, Erik Skopil is joined by newly hired DuckTerritory.com writer Jared Mack to field questions from Oregon fans. The first half of the show delves into Oregon's recent recruiting surge and what might be next for Oregon in the class of 2022, and it wraps discussing football team news.

