CBS reveals date for 2022 'CMT Music Awards'

By Monica Rivera
 13 days ago

CBS television network recently revealed the CMT Music Awards will now air on CBS. The inaugural airing via CBS will take place live, from Nashville on April 2, 2022 at 8p ET.

