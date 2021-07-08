CCM Presents New Street Tracker And Street Moto Variants

On May 27, 2021, over 300 local businesses, people, places and events were recognized at a live 2021 Main Street Awards presentation on our Facebook page. Many of you were present for the live stream, but if you missed it, or would like to see your favorites honored again, click here to watch the video of the live awards presentation honoring all the finalists and announcing the winners in each category. Be sure to support all our local businesses and congratulate them for their contribution in our community. Special thanks to our 2021 sponsor, All Access Coach Leasing, for helping make this annual community event possible.