CCM Presents New Street Tracker And Street Moto Variants

By Dustin Wheelen
RideApart
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 is a special year for CCM. The British brand is experiencing its busiest sales period on record and celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. On top of that, CCM motorcycles will grace the silver screen in Marvel’s Black Widow and the upcoming Mark Wahlberg flick Infinite later this summer. Riding that wave of momentum, CCM prepares to unveil two new models at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 8-11, 2021.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Dougie Lampkin
